Dunamu unveils speakers at blockchain developers’ conference

Dunamu, operator of popular crypto exchange Upbit, said that experts representing the latest blockchain trends such as non-fungible tokens and metaverse gaming will attend its annual developers’ conference as speakers.
The Upbit Developer Conference 2022 will be held for two days from Sept. 22 at the Busan Port International Exhibition and Convention Center under the theme “Imagine Your Blockchain Life.”
Speakers include Sebastien Borget, CEO and co-founder of metaverse game platform The Sandbox; Lee Jae-sang, president of Hybe America; Alex Dreyfus, CEO of Chiliz, a sports entertainment platform that uses fan tokens; Shiti Rastogi Manghani, chief marketing officer of STEPN, an R2E-based app that combines health care and NFTs; and Dalip Tyagi, head of developer relations at Polygon, a Layer 2 scaling solution for ethereum blockchain.
Ryan Fox, developer advocate at Algorand, a Layer 1 mainnet platform based on pure proof-of-stake; Aaron Buchwald, software engineer at Avalanche, a Layer 1 mainnet platform based on DAG; and Choi Sung-wone, chief developer at blockchain-based gaming platform PlayDapp, will also give presentations at the UDC.
“The world’s top experts who lead blockchain trends and future digital innovation will share diverse insight on blockchain technology at the UDC. It will be a good opportunity to explore the infinite possibilities of blockchain as the next-generation growth engine,” a Dunamu official said.
Those who wish to participate in UDC 2022 can sign up at https://udc.upbit.com. Early bird signups are available at discounts of up to 50 percent.
The UDC has been held annually since 2018. More than 15,100 participants and 617 companies have attended the UDC over the last four years.
By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com
)