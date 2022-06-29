 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Dunamu unveils speakers at blockchain developers’ conference

By Kim So-hyun
Published : Jun 29, 2022 - 14:59       Updated : Jun 29, 2022 - 14:59
(Dunamu)
(Dunamu)
Dunamu, operator of popular crypto exchange Upbit, said that experts representing the latest blockchain trends such as non-fungible tokens and metaverse gaming will attend its annual developers’ conference as speakers.

The Upbit Developer Conference 2022 will be held for two days from Sept. 22 at the Busan Port International Exhibition and Convention Center under the theme “Imagine Your Blockchain Life.”

Speakers include Sebastien Borget, CEO and co-founder of metaverse game platform The Sandbox; Lee Jae-sang, president of Hybe America; Alex Dreyfus, CEO of Chiliz, a sports entertainment platform that uses fan tokens; Shiti Rastogi Manghani, chief marketing officer of STEPN, an R2E-based app that combines health care and NFTs; and Dalip Tyagi, head of developer relations at Polygon, a Layer 2 scaling solution for ethereum blockchain.

Ryan Fox, developer advocate at Algorand, a Layer 1 mainnet platform based on pure proof-of-stake; Aaron Buchwald, software engineer at Avalanche, a Layer 1 mainnet platform based on DAG; and Choi Sung-wone, chief developer at blockchain-based gaming platform PlayDapp, will also give presentations at the UDC.

“The world’s top experts who lead blockchain trends and future digital innovation will share diverse insight on blockchain technology at the UDC. It will be a good opportunity to explore the infinite possibilities of blockchain as the next-generation growth engine,” a Dunamu official said.

Those who wish to participate in UDC 2022 can sign up at https://udc.upbit.com. Early bird signups are available at discounts of up to 50 percent.

The UDC has been held annually since 2018. More than 15,100 participants and 617 companies have attended the UDC over the last four years.

By Kim So-hyun  (sophie@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114