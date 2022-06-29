 Back To Top
Entertainment

Charity group, audio brand join forces to provide music education for underprivileged

By Park Ga-young
Published : Jun 29, 2022 - 11:20       Updated : Jun 29, 2022 - 11:20
Ro Jae-hun (second from left), executive director of Beautiful Mind, and Joseph Leung (third from left) pose for photos after signing an agreement on cooperation at a ceremony on Friday. (Beautiful Mind)
Ro Jae-hun (second from left), executive director of Beautiful Mind, and Joseph Leung (third from left) pose for photos after signing an agreement on cooperation at a ceremony on Friday. (Beautiful Mind)


Beautiful Mind, a cultural and diplomatic charity organization, and audio equipment brand KEF last week signed an agreement to promote culture and arts for people with disabilities.

The agreement covers cooperation in music education for children with disabilities and adolescents from low-income families as well as their orchestra activities, Beautiful Mind said in a statement. The agreement includes KEF’s sponsorship of wireless hi-fi speakers and wireless earphones to Beautiful Mind.

The two institutions said they will continue to jointly promote the welfare of disabled artists at various events such as classical music concerts and charity events.

Founded in 1961 by BBC engineer Raymond Cooke, KEF is named after its original site, Kent Engineering and Foundry, in Kent, England.

Beautiful Mind was launched in 2006 to support the underprivileged around the world through various music activities, which includes Beautiful Mind Music Academy, a music training program for children with disabilities and young children and teenagers from low-income families.

“I was surprised to learn that there is a place in Korea that supports music education for the disabled and operates an integrated orchestra for the disabled and nondisabled,” said KEF Asia Deputy President Joseph Leung at the signing ceremony Friday. “We will continue various collaborations for a world where the disabled and nondisabled are united by music.”

“We are very grateful to KEF for continuing to cooperate as a partner for the education of children and adolescents with disabilities. We look forward to an opportunity to cooperate and work together to create a sustainable environment in the future,” Ro Jae-hun, executive director of Beautiful Mind, said.

(gypark@heraldcorp.com)
