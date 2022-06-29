 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

N. Korea maps out emergency measures to prevent flood damage amid pandemic: state media

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 29, 2022 - 09:51       Updated : Jun 29, 2022 - 09:51
North Korean Premier Kim Tok-hun (2nd from R) inspects the State Hydro-Meteorological Administration, in this undated photo released by the North's Korean Central News Agency on Wednesday. (KCNA)
North Korean Premier Kim Tok-hun (2nd from R) inspects the State Hydro-Meteorological Administration, in this undated photo released by the North's Korean Central News Agency on Wednesday. (KCNA)

North Korea is taking emergency measures to prevent damage from flooding as it braces for the summer rainy season amid the coronavirus fight, according to its state media Wednesday.

The country's "central emergency anti-epidemic sector" took steps to ensure medical supplies in thousands of emergency medical units set up at hospitals across the country and urged disinfection work in evacuation centers to prevent the outbreak of an "enteric illness," the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

The North is also taking measures to disinfect regions affected by natural disasters to block the spread of the "malicious" coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Premier Kim Tok-hun urged efforts to minimize damage from typhoons and heavy downpours by improving the accuracy of its weather forecasts as he inspected the State Hydro-Meteorological Administration, the country's state weather agency, and the Committee for Emergency and Disaster Management.

He called for nationwide efforts to protect crops and to reach its target harvest level for this year, the KCNA reported.

Observers voice concerns that the heavy downpours could deal a heavy blow to agricultural output in the North, which is known to be vulnerable to flooding due to poor irrigation and deforestation.

North Korea has issued a heavy rain alert for most of the country's regions this week. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114