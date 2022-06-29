 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

LG Energy Solution to reconsider plan for Arizona plant amid rising costs

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 29, 2022 - 09:50       Updated : Jun 29, 2022 - 09:50
(Bloomberg)
(Bloomberg)

LG Energy Solution Ltd. (LGES) has decided to reconsider its 1.7 trillion-won ($1.31 billion) plan to build a new battery plant in the US state of Arizona, as global inflation and a sharp fall of the Korean currency are expected to incur greater costs, company officials said Wednesday.

"We are thoroughly reassessing the timing, scale and details of the investment, due to a sharp increase in investment costs stemming from the deteriorating business environment," a LGES official said by phone.

LGES, the world's second-largest battery maker, unveiled the plan in March to build what will be its second standalone electric vehicle (EV) battery plant in America.

The move was seen as part of LGES' push for expansion in North America amid rising demand for cylindrical batteries widely used in EVs and other power tools.

The plan has been put on hold, however, as the amount of investment for the new plant has swelled to mid-2 trillion won amid global inflation and the recent sharp depreciation of the Korean currency, according to the company.

Last Thursday, the Korean won fell below the 1,300 won level against the U.S. dollar for the first time in nearly 13 years.

It is expected to take at least four to six months before LGES makes its decision on the Arizona plant.

If completed, the Arizona plant, to be located in Queen Creek, would be the first cylindrical battery plant run by a South Korean battery maker. LGES had planned to start running the plant in the second half of 2024, aiming for an annual production capacity of 11 gigawatt hours (GWh).

The construction under way in Tennessee and Michigan for two other factories, being jointly built with General Motors Co. (GM), will continue as planned, LGES said.

LGES currently operates its own factory in Michigan and another in Ohio with GM. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114