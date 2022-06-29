 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Yoon's meeting with NATO chief postponed due to scheduling issue

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 29, 2022 - 09:23       Updated : Jun 29, 2022 - 09:23

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol (R) greets reporters on the presidential plane on his way to Madrid on Monday, to attend the NATO summit on his first overseas trip as president. (Yonhap)
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol (R) greets reporters on the presidential plane on his way to Madrid on Monday, to attend the NATO summit on his first overseas trip as president. (Yonhap)

MADRID -- President Yoon Suk-yeol's scheduled meeting with the secretary-general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on Tuesday has been postponed due to the NATO chief's previous meeting running longer than expected, Yoon's office said.

Yoon was scheduled to meet with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Madrid, one day ahead of the NATO summit involving the organization's 30 member states and nine global partner nations.

The meeting was pushed back, however, as Stoltenberg's meeting with the leaders of Finland, Sweden and Turkey ran longer than planned amid Turkey's opposition to the two Nordic countries' bid to join NATO, a presidential official said.

"It's unclear whether (Yoon's meeting) will be rescheduled to tomorrow or Thursday, but for now, it's been postponed," the official said.

Yoon's planned bilateral summit with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto was also canceled due to the four-way meeting. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114