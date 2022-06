A diner is seen eating alone at a university cafeteria in Seoul on Tuesday. The cost of eating out at a restaurant for a four-person household in the first quarter of this year jumped 17 percent from the previous year, while the sharp rise in the cost of dining out has driven a 3.8 percent surge in the Consumer Price Index on-year, according to recent data by Statistics Korea.By Son Ji-hyoung ( consnow@heraldcorp.com