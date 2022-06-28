 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

Van Cliburn winner Lim Yun-chan to perform with maestro Chung Myung-whun

By Lee Jung-Youn
Published : Jun 28, 2022 - 15:15       Updated : Jun 28, 2022 - 15:15
Conductor Chung Myun-whun (left) and pianist Lim Yun-chan (Gwangju City Cultural Foundation)
Conductor Chung Myun-whun (left) and pianist Lim Yun-chan (Gwangju City Cultural Foundation)
Lim Yun-chan, an 18-year-old pianist who just became the youngest winner of the prestigious Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, will join the KBS Orchestra led by renowned conductor Chung Myung-whun in a concert at the Namhansanseong Art Hall in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, on Aug. 26.

Lim will perform Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3, which he played in the first stage of the Van Cliburn Competition finals. The KBS Symphony Orchestra will perform Dvorak Symphony No. 7 in the second part of the concert.

Chung is currently the principal guest conductor of Staatskapelle Dresden, an honorary artistic director of the Tokyo Philharmonic and music director of the Asian Philharmonic Orchestra. Chung was appointed as a conductor laureate of the KBS Symphony Orchestra earlier this year.

Lim won second place at the prestigious Cleveland Youth Piano International Competition in 2018. The following year, at the age of 15, Lim became the youngest winner of the Isang Yun International Competition, also winning two other awards there.

The two musicians’ collaboration will continue in October when Lim will perform Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5 “The Emperor Concerto” with the One Korea Orchestra led by Chung at the Lotte Concert Hall in southern Seoul. The orchestra will also perform Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 “Fate.”

By Lee Jung-Youn (jy@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114