Van Cliburn winner Lim Yun-chan to perform with maestro Chung Myung-whun

Conductor Chung Myun-whun (left) and pianist Lim Yun-chan (Gwangju City Cultural Foundation)
Lim Yun-chan, an 18-year-old pianist who just became the youngest winner of the prestigious Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, will join the KBS Orchestra led by renowned conductor Chung Myung-whun in a concert at the Namhansanseong Art Hall in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, on Aug. 26.
Lim will perform Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3, which he played in the first stage of the Van Cliburn Competition finals. The KBS Symphony Orchestra will perform Dvorak Symphony No. 7 in the second part of the concert.
Chung is currently the principal guest conductor of Staatskapelle Dresden, an honorary artistic director of the Tokyo Philharmonic and music director of the Asian Philharmonic Orchestra. Chung was appointed as a conductor laureate of the KBS Symphony Orchestra earlier this year.
Lim won second place at the prestigious Cleveland Youth Piano International Competition in 2018. The following year, at the age of 15, Lim became the youngest winner of the Isang Yun International Competition, also winning two other awards there.
The two musicians’ collaboration will continue in October when Lim will perform Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5 “The Emperor Concerto” with the One Korea Orchestra led by Chung at the Lotte Concert Hall in southern Seoul. The orchestra will also perform Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 “Fate.”
By Lee Jung-Youn (jy@heraldcorp.com
)