Posco opens sample house for Geochang project

By Lee Yoon-Seo
Published : Jun 28, 2022 - 17:23       Updated : Jun 28, 2022 - 17:33
An image of The Sharp Geochang Porsiel the second. (Posco E&C)
Posco Engineering & Construction, a construction unit under steel giant Posco, opened a second sample house of The Sharp Geochang Porsiel as it prepares to start its official sale, the company said Friday.

The second Sharp Geochang Porsiel complex comprises six 20-story buildings, and a total of 443 households. Interior designs and sizes vary from medium-sized flats to penthouses, the company said.

Residents of Geochang-gun, Gyeongsang Province, Busan, and Ulsan aged 19 or older who hold housing subscription deposits are eligible for contracts regardless of the number of residences they own.

In addition, it is also possible for the consumers to resell their sale rights immediately after the contract. The complex is relatively free from the current real estate regulations such as loans and taxes, the company said.

“The second Sharp Geochang Porsiel received a great deal of attention, especially from consumers who missed out on the first complex. Many people are expected to apply for the second complex because of its high-quality, excellent locational advantages, and regulation-free benefits,” the company explained.

Now set for a full-fledged sale, the apartment complex’s sample house is located at the Sharp model house at 1090-11, Songjeong-ri, Geochang-eup, Geochang-gun. The actual complex is located at 1323-4, Gaji-ri, Geochang-eup, Geochang-gun. They will be available to buy from July 5. 

By Lee Yoon-Seo (yoonseo.3348@heraldcorp.com)
