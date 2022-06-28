 Back To Top
Nighttime tours of Cheong Wa Dae to begin next month

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 28, 2022 - 11:57       Updated : Jun 28, 2022 - 11:57
People take photos at Cheong Wa Dae on May 26. (Yonhap)
People take photos at Cheong Wa Dae on May 26. (Yonhap)

Nighttime tours of the former presidential complex Cheong Wa Dae will kick off next month, the Cultural Heritage Administration (CHA) said Tuesday.

The 90-minute tour will run from July 20 to Aug. 1 twice per day at 7:30 p.m. and 8:10 p.m., the agency said.

Cheong Wa Dae, which had housed the presidential office and residence for the past 74 years, opened to the public last month after President Yoon Suk-yeol relocated the top office to the former defense ministry building in Yongsan in central Seoul.

This is the first time visitors will be allowed into Cheong Wa Dae during the nighttime since its May 10 opening. The compound has accepted visitors only until 6 p.m.

In the nocturnal tour, visitors will be able to look around the interior of the main office building, the exterior of the Sangchunjae guesthouse and the Nokjiwon garden.

Up to 50 visitors will be allowed per time slot through a draw, and applications for the draw will became available at the e-commerce website Interpark at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The CHA said it hopes people will find a new side of Cheong Wa Dae, adding it plans to prepare more tour programs of the site. (Yonhap)

