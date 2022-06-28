Yoon arrives in Madrid, gears up for NATO summit

Before arriving Madrid, President Yoon Suk-yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee made a surprise visit to reporters during flight. (Yonhap)
MADRID -- President Yoon Suk-yeol arrived in Madrid, Spain, late Monday night to attend the NATO summit. Despite being his first overseas trip, Yoon remained casual and calm when meeting reporters on the presidential plane.
Before touching down in Madrid, Yoon and first lady Kim Keon-hee surprised the press pool of about 100 journalists and video crew by meeting them in their section during the flight. He took turns shaking their hands and talking with them for about 10 minutes. Kim later also greeted them briefly.
When asked what kind of mindset he has for his first tour, Yoon responded: “Should I have come with a particular mindset?” He also said he was “not at all” nervous, ahead of the trip.
As for the numerous bilateral and multilateral summits he is scheduled to attend, Yoon said the multilateral talks will be short because of time limits.
“We don’t have a lot of time, so I think it’ll be like, ‘Let’s get to know each other, check simple issues and see you again next time,’” said Yoon, who is scheduled to meet with a slew of major European countries at the summit. The allotted time for each meeting is usually around 30 minutes.
He will hold talks with Australia on Tuesday; the Netherlands, Poland and Denmark on Wednesday; and the Czech Republic on Thursday. He will also meet briefly with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the leaders of Canada and Romania, respectively.
A meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto scheduled for Tuesday was canceled, the presidential office confirmed on Monday night. Instead, he will meet with Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese as the first on the agenda.
When asked how he spent the 14-hour flight he replied, “Isn’t there a Premier Soccer and UEFA? I watched some of them,” and said he read some books.
Kim, in a white-collared dress, said hello to reporters but did not respond to other questions. It is the first time that Kim has greeted reporters since Yoon took office.
Upon arrival, Yoon was met by Javier Salido, the Asia-Pacific bureau chief of Spain’s Foreign Ministry.
On Tuesday, Yoon is expected to meet separately with Australia’s leader, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and attend a gala dinner with Spain’s King Felipe VI.
Three-way talks between South Korea, the US and Japan are set for Wednesday, where they will discuss security cooperation related to North Korea. The trilateral discussion is the first such gathering since the UN General Assembly in September 2017, at the beginning of the previous Moon Jae-in administration.
By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com
)