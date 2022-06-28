 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

PM calls for measures to stabilize inflation

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 28, 2022 - 11:34       Updated : Jun 28, 2022 - 11:34
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo speaks at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo speaks at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Tuesday called for ministers to come up with measures to help stabilize inflation, as soaring prices hurt consumers' pocketbooks.

"The government must make utmost efforts to manage prices in order to stabilize the livelihood of people and make every effort to reduce the cost of living for people," Han told a Cabinet meeting.

South Korea is facing mounting inflationary pressure, as the protracted Russian invasion of Ukraine has jacked up crude oil and commodity prices.

Han said inflation is expected to stay high for the time being due to external factors, including the Russia-Ukraine war and global supply chain constraints.

The country's consumer prices jumped 5.4 percent on-year in May, the fastest rise in almost 14 years, and the Bank of Korea (BOK) warned of faster inflation growth.

Market watchers say the BOK could take more aggressive monetary tightening steps to fight inflation, particularly as the US Federal Reserve hiked the key rate by 0.75 percentage point this month, the sharpest hike since 1994. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114