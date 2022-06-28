Prosecution set to decide whether to release imprisoned ex-President Lee

SUWON -- A district prosecutors office was set to make a decision Tuesday on whether to grant imprisoned former President Lee Myung-bak's request to suspend his 17-year sentence handed down for corruption, officials said.

The Suwon District Prosecutors Office will hold a deliberation committee meeting at 2 p.m. to determine whether to release Lee from the Anyang Correctional Institution, according to the officials.

The 81-year-old former president filed the petition in early June, citing his deteriorating health.

Lee, president from 2008 to 2013, has been serving the sentence since the Supreme Court finalized the 17-year prison term in October 2020 on charges of embezzlement and bribery.

Lee has been in and out of the hospital during his imprisonment for chronic diseases, including diabetes. He was admitted to Seoul National University Hospital in Seoul last week for medical examinations and treatment.

The deliberation committee is expected to come up with a decision on Lee's request late in the day. The chief of the Suwon District Prosecutors Office is required to give final approval if the deliberation committee makes a decision.

Lee was first imprisoned in March 2018 during the prosecution investigation, before being released on bail in March 2019.

Lee then was reincarcerated in February 2020 following a higher court's ruling but was released again six days later after he successfully challenged the cancellation of the bail.

Following the top court's finalization of the 17-year term, Lee was imprisoned again in November 2020.

Lee was excluded from the presidential pardons by former President Moon Jae-in last year, under which imprisoned ex-President Park Geun-hye was set free. (Yonhap)