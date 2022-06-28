 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Korean Cultural Center in Washington offers K-pop dancing, vocal training

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 28, 2022 - 09:13       Updated : Jun 28, 2022 - 09:21

(Korean Cultural Center)
(Korean Cultural Center)

WASHINGTON -- The Korean Cultural Center in Washington is offering a special program to those in the U.S. to learn how to sing and dance to K-pop music.

The K-Pop Academy DC will offer dance and vocal training to those who wish to learn and experience the global phenomenon of K-pop music.

"Participants work with professional voice and dance trainers from Korea to learn the moves and sounds of the worldwide K-Pop music phenomenon alongside fellow fans, while also experiencing the work ethic, sense of community, and creative energy that makes the industry so vibrant," the culture center said in a press release.

The program, now in its seventh year, will be held for three weeks from July 25, with three classes a week. Each class is three hours long for both vocal and dance groups.

The academy is completely free of charge and applications will be accepted at the website of the Washington Korean Cultural Center at washingtondc.korean-culture.org until next Friday.

A total of 50 successful applicants, 25 each for the vocal and dance groups, will be announced on July 13, according to the center.

"In recent years K-Pop Academy has grown into a global program hosted at various Korean Cultural Centers around the world. It offers fans of all nationalities the chance to experience the intensity, richness and camaraderie of Korean pop culture firsthand," it said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114