 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

‘Crash Landing on You’ couple confirms pregnancy

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Jun 27, 2022 - 18:01       Updated : Jun 27, 2022 - 18:01
Wedding photo of Hyun Bin (left) and Son Ye-jin (MSTeam Entertainment)
Wedding photo of Hyun Bin (left) and Son Ye-jin (MSTeam Entertainment)


Star couple Son Ye-jin, 40, and Hyun Bin, 39, on Monday, confirmed that Son is pregnant three months after their March wedding.

“New life has arrived,” Son announced on her Instagram account with a picture of wildflowers on Monday. “We are still bewildered, but with concerns and excitement, I‘m going through the daily feeling of the changes in my body.”

“We will protect the precious life that has arrived,” Son added.

Last month, Son posted a photo of herself taking a walk with a dog in a puffy white dress on her Instagram, which soon prompted speculation about her pregnancy.

At the time, Son’s agency, MSTeam Entertainment, and Hyun Bin’s agency, Vast Entertainment, both denied the rumor.

In March, the two stars tied the knot in a private ceremony at the Grand Walkerhill Seoul in Gwangjin-gu, eastern Seoul.

Son and Hyun Bin co-starred in the action film “The Negotiation” (2018) and tvN’s hit rom-com series “Crash Landing on You” (2019). After numerous rumors about the two celebrities dating, the couple confirmed their relationship at the start of 2021.

In February, the couple announced that the two would get married in March after a two-year relationship.

By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114