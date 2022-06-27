Min-hyuk returns as ‘Huta’ with self-produced second LP, ‘Boom’

Singer-turned-soloist Min-hyuk of boy band BTOB poses during a press conference for his second LP, “Boom,” in Seoul on Monday. (Cube Entertainment)



Just like his famous catchphrase “Boom Shaka Laka,” Min-hyuk of boy band BTOB has returned, making his way back to the music charts with his second self-produced LP, “Boom,” released Monday evening.



This marks the group member-turned-soloist‘s return in less than a year, having dropped a digital single titled “Good Night” in November.



“It’s an album that best shows who Huta is as a soloist,” the singer said, referring to his solo alias.



During Monday‘s press conference, the musician described his new album as “peppered with various musical colors.” He went on to say that the little emotions people felt in life were the biggest inspiration in bringing his sound to the world.



“We experience many feelings in life depending on our situation. I think my album has songs that fit every situation. It’s a jam-packed 12-song package.”



Gushing about his new album, Min-hyuk went on to talk about the titular “Boom,” which is a track with frenzied beats interweaved with a hybrid wonk trap style. The tune will be a unique encounter for Korean pop music lovers.



The keyword for this album is “heavy,” he added. “The overall ambiance, the beat of the song and the performance are aggressive, explicit, and I spit fire throughout.”



The singer took a hip-hop approach for the title track. As the genre is often used to show off about oneself, Min-hyuk took this opportunity to show how well he is doing.



“Remember how I said the album has songs that fit every situation? If you look closely at the lyrics, it came from a time when I was full of confidence. The words might sound a little harsh, but I wanted to convey my boldness, and I think listeners can revel in that energy while listening. I recommend this music when confidence is needed.”



The wunderkind shared stories of how “Boom” came to life. He teased a snippet of a song, saying the line “Boom Shaka Laka” in the hook is his favorite line. “I opted for that phrase as the title, but it wasn‘t compatible with the image I wanted to present as Huta, so it ended up as ’Boom,‘” he said with a grin.



The songs that round out the album are: “I’m Rare,” “Shadow,” “Dear My Spring,” “Secretly,” “Is It Love?” “Firework,” “Real Game (Like Messi),” “Us Together,” “Red Wine,” “Stay,” and “Helly and Bye.”



But who is Huta? “Huta is a musical figure that I‘ve been dreaming of since I was young. ’Huta‘ does music the way I like and presents images and performances I’ve yearned for.”







(Cube Entertainment)