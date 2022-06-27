Commemorative medals for 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup on sale

(From Left) Poongsan Group Chairman Ryu Jin, KOMSCO CEO Bahn Jahng-Shick, and former South Korean footballer Lee Chun-soo pose for a photo Monday at the Poongsan Group headquarters, located in Seodaemun-gu, Seoul, behind an exhibition showcasing the commemorative medals celebrating the 2022 Qatar World Cup (left), and the 20th anniversary of the 2002 Korea, Japan World Cup (right). (KOMSCO)

Special limited edition medals and banknotes to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 2002 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by South Korea and Japan, went on sale Monday.



Korea Minting, Security Printing & ID Card Operating Corporation (KOMSCO) said the commemorative items were made to wish the South Korean national football team good luck on the upcoming 2022 Qatar World Cup, while serving as a reminder of the national unity Korea experienced during the 2002 tournament.



The “FIFA World Cup Korea, Japan 2002” trophies are available in two forms, a coin and a banknote, and both come in gold and silver variations. They will be available to buy until July 8 on the agency’s website, along with three different online shopping malls and four different banks.



The tokens are certified 99.9 percent pure gold or silver, and are priced between 110,000 won and 4.4 million won ($85.73 - $3,249).



The design on the commemorative items depicts streets full of fans cheering in 2002 and a victorious moment for the Korean national football team. It also has the official emblem of the 2002 FIFA World Cup along with the phrases “Again 2002,” and “Dreams Come True.”



“It is our honor to produce this medal commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 2002 World Cup, which serves as a reminder of the day we came together under our burning passion,” said KOMSCO CEO Bahn Jahng-shick.



“We hope that the release of the 20th-anniversary medal and banknote will help generate support and create an atmosphere among the public for the 2022 Qatar World Cup,” said South Korean defense firm Poongsan Group Chairman Ryu Jin. The limited-edition items were created in cooperation with Poongsan’s coin manufacturer and collectible coin retailing subsidiary, Poongsan Hwadong.



Official medals celebrating the 2022 Qatar World Cup were also showcased on the same day.



