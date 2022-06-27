Despite brisk earings, refiners weary of windfall tax

A parking lot at an apartment complex in Seoul is packed with cars. An increasing number of drivers have been using public transportation instead of private vehicles due to high oil prices. (Yonhap)

The nation’s four refiners -- SK Innovation, GS Caltex, S-Oil and Hyundai Oil Bank -- are expected to post record earnings in the second quarter this year, with sky-high oil prices boosting their operating margins. But they are under heavy social and political pressure as their thriving business means higher energy bills for consumers.



Commodity prices rise and fall dramatically and refiners are sometimes threatened with a tax on their “extraordinary” profit at times of high oil prices. This moment of windfall refinery earnings is no exception.



“There was little discussion about windfall taxes on tech firms during the pandemic. They won big and gave out hefty incentives to retain talent,” said a senior official at one of the four refiners on condition of anonymity. “But we are cautious about compensating our employees due to heightened public scrutiny.”



According to the Korea National Oil Corp. on Monday, the average prices of gasoline and diesel were 2,132.38 won ($1.66) and 2,151.02 won per liter, respectively -- a seventh consecutive weekly surge. Diesel, in particular, has renewed record highs since exceeding 2,000 won for the first time on May 24.



With their second-quarter earnings reports imminent, the four refiners are projected to make a combined 4.8 trillion won in operating profits in the April-June period, according to market tracker FN Guide.



SK Innovation is expected to report 1.14 trillion won in operating profits, more than double from a year ago, while S-Oil is expected to see a 44.52 percent jump to 825.2 billion won in earnings.



Their refinery margins -- profit excluding costs -- are considered a key indicator gauging profitability of refiners. A tight supply, coupled with both industrial and seasonal surges in demand, is driving up the margin rate sharply.



Several countries like the UK and Spain have already imposed windfall taxes on “excess” oil profits recently, saying oil and gas companies have benefited from the surge in global commodity prices, in part driven by the war in Ukraine.



Lawmakers here are also floating the idea as a way to help consumers grappling with record-high gas prices amid deepening inflation fears.





