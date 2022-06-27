 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

4 out of 10 firms in S. Korea experience raw materials price hikes higher than 20 pct: survey

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 27, 2022 - 13:21       Updated : Jun 27, 2022 - 13:21
A shopping mart in Seoul (Yonhap)
A shopping mart in Seoul (Yonhap)

About 4 out of 10 companies in South Korea saw their raw material prices jump 20 percent or more this year amid fast-rising oil and commodity bills, a central bank survey showed Monday.

According to the survey by the Bank of Korea on 570 firms, 40.3 percent said so, with 8.1 percent saying that the prices jumped 50 percent or higher compared with a year earlier.

With the raw material price increase, 69 percent of those surveyed raised the prices of their products or services. Of them, 43.1 percent said their price hikes remained below 20 percent from a year earlier.

Of the firms that have yet to raise prices, 53 percent said that they plan to hike product prices within this year to reflect mounting bills from materials, the survey showed.

The survey came as South Korea is grappling with inflation running high amid global oil and commodity price hikes driven by rebounding demand, pandemic-caused lockdowns in China and supply-chain disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine.

Concerns are growing that inflation pressure could mount further as companies are rushing to transfer the fast-rising bills from raw materials into the prices of their products and services.

In May, the country's consumer prices jumped 5.4 percent on-year, the fastest rise in almost 14 years. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114