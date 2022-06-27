 Back To Top
Business

[Best Brand] Come In Wash‘s patented solution offers high quality service

By Korea Herald
Published : Jun 27, 2022 - 15:31       Updated : Jun 27, 2022 - 15:32
The newly opened Gangnam branch of Come In Wash in Samseong-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul. (Come In Wash)
Automatic car wash system company Come In Wash first received attention for offering high quality car wash services using an automatic, no-touch, no-brush car wash which was patented in 2019.

With increasing market demand and business expansion, Come In Wash has opened its first branch in downtown Seoul on June 10. Located in Samseong-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, it offers a top quality car wash system for customers in adjacent neighborhoods such as Cheongdam-dong and Apgujeong-dong.

Unlike other Come In Wash branches, the Gangnam branch offers spacious, three-bay wash areas which can be easily controlled via a single kiosk. Not only can customers make payments through the kiosks, they can also receive information on waiting times, service locations and operation methods for a convenient car washing experience.

The Come In Wash Gangnam branch runs a total of three car wash machines which can fit various sizes of cars, from passenger vehicles to a small-sized bus. Large-sized vehicles can use a separate no-touch automatic car wash machine called Zeus, which uses a long-type high-pressure water nozzle for cleaning. For drying, all washing machines are equipped with two motors and blades on the side, allowing for a perfect finish.

Come In Wash offers a one-stop service with options for various types of washes: alkaline, pH-neutral, snow foam, under-car and high-pressure. Regardless of the weather, all car washing steps use water at 50 degrees Celsius. It uses the industry’s first no-touch steam wash system, offering high quality cleaning as well as high customer satisfaction. The company’s patented automatic car wash technology and accreditations from various institutions -- including the Ministry of Science and ICT and the Ministry of Environment -- also make Come In Wash a technology-based company with market competitiveness.

After clinching a sales deal for an accumulated 200 car wash machines across the country, the company most recently opened an overseas office in Los Angeles, which the company said will work as a bridge to opening more branches in global markets.

“Our value lies in our love for cars, aiming to offer a perfect car wash service for customers. Come In Wash will continue to grow by promoting our brand and technology, so more customers can trust to use our brand,” said Come In Wash CEO William Won Yang.

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
