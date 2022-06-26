[Best Brand] Powerful-X Recovery Cream becomes No. 1 sports cream

Powerful-X Recovery Cream is the nation’s No. 1 sports cream, offered by Powerful-X, a local sports beauty and health care company.Since its launch in 2014, sales exceeded 30 billion won ($23.2 million) in 2017 and its success led to the maker’s stock debut on Konex, a securities exchange for small and medium-sized firms, in the same year.The firm attributed the cream’s huge success to its steady quality improvement over the time.The firm applied its own “Flex-Somes Technology” to the cream formula to improve the percutaneous absorption rate of active ingredients. The cream also contains methylsulfonylmethane and glucosamine, which relieve joint and cartilage pain, according to the company.The cream became menthol-free to remove the unpleasant smell of many sports creams. Instead, it now harbors lemon lavender scents in collaboration with a perfume company from France’s Grasse Institute of Perfumery.And the latest addition is vanillyl butyl ether, a quality thermal ingredient for sauna-friendly Korean consumers.For such a successful convergence of sports, beauty and health care technologies, CEO Park In-chul was granted the Ministerial Award for Venture Business Promotion in 2020, the Prime Minister’s Award for Sports Industry in 2021 and the Presidential Award for SMEs in 2022, according to the company.“Under the leadership of CEO Park, Powerful-X will continue to grow not only by residing within the confines of sports beauty industries, but by extending its reach toward digital and education branches,” said an official from Powerful-X.