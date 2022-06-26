 Back To Top
National

Seoul records highest-ever morning low for June

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 26, 2022 - 14:03       Updated : Jun 26, 2022 - 14:03
Children play in a fountain in the southern city of Jeonju on Saturday, with the mercury rising above 30 C in many parts of the country. (Yonhap)
Children play in a fountain in the southern city of Jeonju on Saturday, with the mercury rising above 30 C in many parts of the country. (Yonhap)

Seoul recorded the highest-ever morning low for June on Sunday, with temperatures hitting 24.8 C or higher, the state weather agency said.

The figure, recorded at 2:34 a.m., broke the previous record of 24 degrees set on June 19, 1997, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

The city of Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul, also recorded the highest morning low in 117 years with 23.5 C at 1:55 a.m. The city's previous record high morning low was 22.8 C in 1904.

Other cities across the country have also reported record high morning lows, the KMA said. (Yonhap)

