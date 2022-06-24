 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

[Best Brand] SPEP nurtures global talent through tailored training

By Korea Herald
Published : Jun 27, 2022 - 15:41       Updated : Jun 27, 2022 - 15:41
A promotional image of SPEP (SPEP)
A promotional image of SPEP (SPEP)
SPEP, a global education firm, offers customized training and human resource management consultations that help clients strengthen their global capabilities.

The company offers tailored training solutions that go beyond language training, ranging from communications skills and business etiquette to education that helps clients develop an understanding of foreign cultures.

The solutions are developed at SPEP’s R&D Center, which is the focal point of SPEP’s global education know-how. The center is staffed by local and foreign experts who work with institutions and experts across the globe.

The center develops the core curriculum according to the needs of the clients, spanning from mobile applications, video classes and other elements that are essential to strengthening the clients’ global business capabilities.

Each training solution is tailored to the client’s needs by adding specific requirements across different industries and vocations.

SPEP offers both online and offline education systems, allowing clients to take part in the training at their convenience. In addition, the latest programs developed by the center and multimedia tools such as the SPEP App enables the client to receive systematic training.

“Numerous corporations and organizations in Korea have succeeded in establishing globalized corporate culture and obtaining results in international business with SPEP,” an SPEP official said.

The official added that SPEP will continue to develop education programs and offer consultations that will enable clients to strengthen their global capabilities.

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114