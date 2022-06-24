[Best Brand] Hanwha Q Cells looks to tap home solar power systems

Leading total energy solution provider Hanwha Q Cells is accelerating efforts to bring solar energy into households in South Korea, with its Q.Home initiative that will allow people to produce, store and manage solar energy. The product is already being sold in Europe, where demand is high.The company, which entered the solar energy business in 2010 and has since provided energy storage systems and energy management systems, is known for producing quality photovoltaic systems, or solar power systems supplying electricity.In 2017 and 2018, Hanwha Q Cells was recognized with awards from Intersolar, the most prestigious solar energy conference and exhibition in Europe.The company was also recognized by TUV Rheinland for its quality photovoltaic systems and independent lab PVEL recently praised their reliability, calling the firm the top performer in the area.Hanwha’s residential solar modules were ranked No. 1 for four years straight beginning in 2018, with the commercial modules having also come in first place for three years straight since 2019.Hanwha is seeking to develop what it calls tandem cells as part of its push to pursue the latest solar technologies, while expanding ties with local companies engaged in the business.Hanwha is the first solar energy company to have openly committed last year to joining the global RE100 renewable energy initiative. Led by the Climate Group in partnership with CDP, formerly known as Carbon Disclosure Project, the RE100 initiative commits members to using 100 percent renewable electricity.“Completely clean energy is what we’re after,” a Hanwha official said.