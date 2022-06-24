 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

[Best Brand] Hanwha Q Cells looks to tap home solar power systems

By Korea Herald
Published : Jun 27, 2022 - 15:43       Updated : Jun 27, 2022 - 15:43
Hanwha Q Cells solar panels are installed on the roof of a garage in North Carolina. (Hanwha Q Cells)
Hanwha Q Cells solar panels are installed on the roof of a garage in North Carolina. (Hanwha Q Cells)
Leading total energy solution provider Hanwha Q Cells is accelerating efforts to bring solar energy into households in South Korea, with its Q.Home initiative that will allow people to produce, store and manage solar energy. The product is already being sold in Europe, where demand is high.

The company, which entered the solar energy business in 2010 and has since provided energy storage systems and energy management systems, is known for producing quality photovoltaic systems, or solar power systems supplying electricity.

In 2017 and 2018, Hanwha Q Cells was recognized with awards from Intersolar, the most prestigious solar energy conference and exhibition in Europe.

The company was also recognized by TUV Rheinland for its quality photovoltaic systems and independent lab PVEL recently praised their reliability, calling the firm the top performer in the area.

Hanwha’s residential solar modules were ranked No. 1 for four years straight beginning in 2018, with the commercial modules having also come in first place for three years straight since 2019.

Hanwha is seeking to develop what it calls tandem cells as part of its push to pursue the latest solar technologies, while expanding ties with local companies engaged in the business.

Hanwha is the first solar energy company to have openly committed last year to joining the global RE100 renewable energy initiative. Led by the Climate Group in partnership with CDP, formerly known as Carbon Disclosure Project, the RE100 initiative commits members to using 100 percent renewable electricity.

“Completely clean energy is what we’re after,” a Hanwha official said.

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114