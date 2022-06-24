 Back To Top
Business

Porsche Korea CEO elected new KGCCI head

By Hong Yoo
Published : Jun 24, 2022 - 15:05       Updated : Jun 24, 2022 - 15:05
Porsche Korea CEO Holger Gerrmann (Porsche Korea)
Porsche Korea CEO Holger Gerrmann (Porsche Korea)
Porsche Korea CEO Holger Gerrmann was elected as the ninth German chairperson at the 41st Korean-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry Annual General Meeting on Thursday.

Run by a co-chairing system, KGCCI will now be led by Gerrmann and Korean Chairperson Park Hyun-nam, who is also the Deutsche Bank CEO.

“We will continue to create the foundation for Korean and German companies to grow together, honoring the long-standing successful business relationships of our two countries and emphasizing the importance of innovation and social responsibility,” said Gerrmann in a statement.

Gerrmann has been leading Porsche Korea since 2019.

By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
