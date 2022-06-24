 Back To Top
National

N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases under 20,000 for 6th day: state media

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 24, 2022 - 09:48       Updated : Jun 24, 2022 - 09:48
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his wife Ri Sol-ju examine pharmaceutical products in this photo released June 15 by state-run Korean Central News Agency. (Yonhap)
North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases remained below 20,000 for the sixth consecutive day, according to its state media Friday.

More than 11,010 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.

It did not provide information on whether additional deaths have been reported.

The total number of fever cases since late April came to over 4.69 million as of 6 p.m. Thursday, of which more than 4.67 million have recovered, and at least 19,740 are being treated, it added.

On May 12, North Korea disclosed its first COVID-19 case after claiming to be coronavirus-free for over two years. The country's daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15. (Yonhap)

