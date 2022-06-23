No longer nameless, Lee Mu-jin shows stories before he made it big through first EP

Singer-songwriter Lee Mu-jin poses during an online press conference in Seoul on Thursday. (BPM Entertainment)



Leaving behind the glitz and the glamour of a contestant who finished in third place on JTBC’s audition program “Sing Again” in 2020, singer-songwriter Lee Mu-jin is back with his first EP, “Room Vol. 1,” which released Thursday evening.



As the title suggests, the aptly named “Room Vol. 1” marks the start of his “Room” series, and it’s music that best shows the stories of “musician Lee Mu-jin” and who he was before gaining fame through the popular TV competition.



In a press conference Thursday, the 21-year-old said his first EP was highly inspired by the house where he lived alone while attending college.



Adding that it has a special place in his heart, the young artist said the house holds all his memories before he shot to fame.



“I left the house because I had to pause school for a while to jump into the music industry. I’ll be able to visit where I have lived before, but there would be a clear difference: I wouldn’t be the Lee Mu-jin who aspired to be a singer. I was really into music back then, and it was the time I had to say goodbye to my ordinary life,” he said with a grin while taking a little trip down memory lane.



Lee went on to say that his house was the “last stage of his musical growth,” which paved the way for him as “singer-songwriter Lee Mu-jin.”



“I’ve been writing songs before coming into this place, but the house I used to live in helped me mature, and I grew as a musician. I’ve also penned some songs here, and those will probably be on my future albums,” he added, teasing a snippet of his next piece of music.



This time, Lee Mu-jin produced, composed and wrote the lyrics for all of the tracks on his album.







