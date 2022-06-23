[Seoul Subway Stories] Samseong Station at the heart of glitzy Gangnam







A view of Coex Artium (Park Han-na / The Korea Herald)



In Korean, Samseong Station on Line No. 2 is written and pronounced exactly the same as Samsung, the country’s No. 1 conglomerate by any measure. Even some locals presume the two to be related, given the firm’s nearly ubiquitous presence in South Korea.



They aren’t.



Rather, it is the another Korean corporate behemoth -- Hyundai Motor Group -- that is linked to it.



In 2014, the auto group bid a jaw-dropping 10.5 trillion won ($8.04 billion) to buy a plot of land near the station to build its headquarters there. That was more than double what Samsung, which also participated in the auction, had offered.



Standing at the intersection of the 14-lane wide Yeongdong-daero and Teheran-ro, Samseong Station serves as a hub of international business, IT, shopping, conventions, exhibitions or anything and everything glitzy and glamorous.



A view of Yeongdongdaero, located between Coex Artium (left) and Shilla Stay Samsung, in Samseong-dong of Gangnam, Seoul (Gangnam-gu Office)



“The yolk of Seoul” is how locals describe the area, in reference to its ultrahigh land prices and its ample future potential.



Rise of Samseong, Gangnam



Let’s begin with the origin of the name, Samseong.



In 1914, during the Japanese colonial period, three villages were consolidated into one administrative district and named Samseong, which literally means the merging of three.



One of the districts was of Bongeunsa, a Buddhist temple that stands just a 10-minute walk from Samseong Station.



Some people find it strange that a temple sits in such an expensive neighborhood, but Bongeunsa was built in a secluded place, like other temples hidden deep in the mountains of Korea. It’s just that the surrounding landscape has changed dramatically.



Up until the early 1970s, even as the miracle of Han River began to unfold, where Samseong Station now stands remained muddy land, with thatched houses sparsely scattered across vast fields.



Soon, a wave of urbanization was set off by the authoritarian regime led by strongman Park Chung-hee in his drive to develop the area south of the Han River. Bridges were built, roads paved and apartment buildings erected at a dizzying pace, under a plan to develop 12 million square meters of land into an urban residential and business district.





People look at the construction site of the Samseonggyo, a 260-meter bridge completed in 1975, connecting Samseong-dong in Gangnam and Jamsil-dong in Songpa-gu. (Gangnam-gu Office)



Originally the Park government planned to relocate the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and all of its affiliated agencies there, but settled with moving the headquarters of the Korea International Trade Association and Korea Electric Power Corp.



Samseong set for another leap



Today, Samseong Station is best known for Coex, the international convention and exhibition center and its massive underground shopping mall. The two are both directly connected to the station and affiliated with the aforementioned trade association.



According to Seoul’s official tourism site visitseoul.net, Starfield Coex ranked as the second most searched destination in Seoul on the site, based on search results in 2020. The mall, the largest underground shopping mall in Asia, was rebranded as Starfield Coex after local retail group Shinsegae became its sole operator in 2016.



Starfield Library, a two-story library with more than 50,000 books at the center of the mall, was No. 3 on the list.





A view of Starfield Library, located in the center of Coex Mall (Park Han-na / The Korea Herald)