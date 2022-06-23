North Korea’s COVID-19 crisis: How bad is it and what’s next after May wave

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his wife Ri Sol-ju examine pharmaceutical products in this photo released June 15 by state-run Korean Central News Agency. (Yonhap)



South Korean public health experts said in a forum Wednesday the true scale of North Korea’s COVID-19 outbreak could be double the numbers reported, with possibly 100 times more deaths, even in an optimistic scenario.



The forum was co-organized by the Korean Sharing Movement and other organizations in the health care sector including the Korea Medical Association.



Counting from late April, North Korea’s cumulative “fever” cases are 4,685,560, while deaths are just 73, according to its state media reports.





(The Korea Herald)