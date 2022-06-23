KBS doc ‘Oops! We Forgot Your Order 2’ to meet local, global viewers in Asia

Four mild dementia patients star in “Oops! We Forgot Your Order 2” (KBS)
Public broadcaster KBS is scheduled to release a new documentary series, “Oops! We Forgot Your Order 2,” featuring four mild dementia patients challenged to cook and sell their own food.
Located on the beautiful island of Jeju, a small restaurant is run by four seniors with star chef Lee Yeon-bok, comedian Song Eun-i, actor Jin Ji-hee, and television celebrity and chef Hong Seok-cheon.
A second season was commissioned after the huge success of its first, which explored issues such as the economy, social history and the environment.
The groundbreaking first season of “Oops! We Forgot Your Order” (2018) presented the heartwarming stories of the dementia patients and showed their bravery in overcoming challenges.
The series received local and international awards, including Korean Communication Commission Broadcasting Awards and Huston International Film Festival in 2019.
Though the broadcast format remains the same, the location will change from Seoul to Seogwipo, Jeju Island. A new group of seniors will star in the show. In addition to the cast’s daily life, “Oops! We Forgot Your Order 2” will also feature the beautiful nature and scenery of the island.
As the upcoming documentary is jointly produced by KBS and global media brand A+E Networks, the series will be showcased in 24 other Asian countries, including Japan, Singapore, Thailand and more. But the official date of release is yet to be decided.
“Dementia is something that is experienced by people all around the world. We received positive reactions for featuring the topic with such a bright, calm tone. Presenting our stories to a global audience is the next step for Korean documentary makers,” KBS’ latest press release quoted the producers as saying on Wednesday.
The six-part documentary premiers at 10:00 p.m. on June 30. The second episode is scheduled to air on July 1 at the same time.
The remaining episodes will be released every Thursday on KBS.
