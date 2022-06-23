KBS doc ‘Oops! We Forgot Your Order 2’ to meet local, global viewers in Asia

Four mild dementia patients star in “Oops! We Forgot Your Order 2” (KBS)



Public broadcaster KBS is scheduled to release a new documentary series, “Oops! We Forgot Your Order 2,” featuring four mild dementia patients challenged to cook and sell their own food.



Located on the beautiful island of Jeju, a small restaurant is run by four seniors with star chef Lee Yeon-bok, comedian Song Eun-i, actor Jin Ji-hee, and television celebrity and chef Hong Seok-cheon.



A second season was commissioned after the huge success of its first, which explored issues such as the economy, social history and the environment.



The groundbreaking first season of “Oops! We Forgot Your Order” (2018) presented the heartwarming stories of the dementia patients and showed their bravery in overcoming challenges.



The series received local and international awards, including Korean Communication Commission Broadcasting Awards and Huston International Film Festival in 2019.



“Oops! We Forgot Your Order 2” (KBS)