Posco hosts companywide community service event

Posco Vice Chairman Kim Hak-dong (center) plants a goldenrain tree sapling at Hwanho Park in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province on June 14, as part of Posco‘s 2022 “Global Model Citizen Week.” (Posco)
Posco said Thursday that it kicked off its annual community service event, “Global Model Citizen Week,” on June 14.
The 12-day event will have 63,000 Posco employees worldwide participating. It consists of over 1,000 volunteer projects that give back to society, such as helping disadvantaged groups, preserving the ecosystem and supporting welfare centers.
As part of the event, Posco Vice Chairman Kim Hak-dong planted red roses and honey tree saplings with other Posco employees at Hwanho Park in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province.
Red roses are the city flower of Pohang, as well as the company flower of Posco. Planting the roses represent the company’s desire to prosper together with its home city, said Posco.
Meanwhile, Posco‘s group companies also participated in the event. Employees of Posco Holdings carried out environmental projects to remove invasive plant species, while Posco International employees read books to children of multicultural families. Posco Engineering & Construction employees helped disadvantaged groups prevent fires and improve housing conditions.
Posco also extended its community service efforts abroad, carrying out projects to save endangered species, clean maritime environments and provide solar energy in 53 different countries, including Germany, China, India and Indonesia.
