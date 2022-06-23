 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Ex-Deputy Prime Minister Cho Soon dies of natural causes at 94

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 23, 2022 - 10:18       Updated : Jun 23, 2022 - 10:44
Ex-Deputy Prime Minister Cho Soon
Ex-Deputy Prime Minister Cho Soon

Former Deputy Prime Minister Cho Soon, a renowned economics scholar who also served as Seoul's first publicly elected mayor, died of natural causes Thursday. He was 94.

Cho died while under treatment at Asan Medical Center in southeastern Seoul, according to medical sources.

A graduate of Seoul National University, Cho served as deputy prime minister and finance minister between 1988-1990 and became the first publicly elected mayor of Seoul between 1995-1997 on the ticket of what is now the Democratic Party.

Between 1992-1993, Cho also served as the chief of the Bank of Korea.

Cho earned a doctorate in economics at the University of California, Berkeley.

He started off his career as a Seoul National University professor in 1968 upon returning home from the US.

Two decades later, he was appointed finance minister, doubling as deputy prime minister for economic affairs, by then President Roh Tae-woo, opening up his second career path as a top-level government official.

He built a name for himself as an economics guru well versed in the Korean economy through more high-profile official posts, including governor of the Bank of Korea.

After expanding into politics, Cho also served as chairman of both the mainstream conservative and liberal parties in the late 1990s.

Between 1998-2000, Cho served as a lawmaker representing a constituency in his home city of Gangneung, 168 kilometers east of Seoul.

Since 2002, Cho had been an honorary economics professor at his alma mater Seoul National University. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114