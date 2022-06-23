PM returns home after trip to Paris

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo delivers a presentation on South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo, in the southern port city of Busan, at a general assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions in Paris on Tuesday, in this photo provided by the prime minister's office. (Yonhap)

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo returned home on Thursday after a five-day trip to Paris where he appealed for international support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southern port city of Busan.

During his first overseas trip since taking office last month, Han attended a general assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), an intergovernmental body in charge of overseeing World Expos.

Han delivered a presentation on South Korea's bid to bring the expo to Busan, saying that South Korea seeks to play a bridging role between developing and developed nations.

South Korea's new government, which was inaugurated last month, is strongly committed to hosting the expo in Busan, Han said.

Han was accompanied by SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, who doubles as the chief of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon.

On the sidelines of the assembly, Han met representatives of BIE member countries to ask for their support.

Han also held a meeting with BIE Secretary General Dimitri S. Kerkentzes before returning home.

South Korea is competing with two other countries -- Italy and Saudi Arabia -- and the final winner is expected to be announced in November 2023.

Following his return, Han is expected to focus on efforts to contain the spread of monkeypox infection as the first case was confirmed here on Wednesday. (Yonhap)