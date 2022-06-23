 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

PM returns home after trip to Paris

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 23, 2022 - 09:42       Updated : Jun 23, 2022 - 09:42

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo delivers a presentation on South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo, in the southern port city of Busan, at a general assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions in Paris on Tuesday, in this photo provided by the prime minister's office. (Yonhap)
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo delivers a presentation on South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo, in the southern port city of Busan, at a general assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions in Paris on Tuesday, in this photo provided by the prime minister's office. (Yonhap)

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo returned home on Thursday after a five-day trip to Paris where he appealed for international support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southern port city of Busan.

During his first overseas trip since taking office last month, Han attended a general assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), an intergovernmental body in charge of overseeing World Expos.

Han delivered a presentation on South Korea's bid to bring the expo to Busan, saying that South Korea seeks to play a bridging role between developing and developed nations.

South Korea's new government, which was inaugurated last month, is strongly committed to hosting the expo in Busan, Han said.

Han was accompanied by SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, who doubles as the chief of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon.

On the sidelines of the assembly, Han met representatives of BIE member countries to ask for their support.

Han also held a meeting with BIE Secretary General Dimitri S. Kerkentzes before returning home.

South Korea is competing with two other countries -- Italy and Saudi Arabia -- and the final winner is expected to be announced in November 2023.

Following his return, Han is expected to focus on efforts to contain the spread of monkeypox infection as the first case was confirmed here on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114