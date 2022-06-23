N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases stay below 20,000 for 5th day

Quarantine officials spray disinfectant at Pyongyang International Airport in the North Korean capital amid the highest-level alert on the coronavirus, in this undated photo released by the North's Korean Central News Agency on June 10. (KCNA)

North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases remained below 20,000 for the fifth consecutive day, according to its state media Thursday.

More than 13,100 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.

It did not provide information on whether additional deaths have been reported. Since June 15, the death toll has remained at 73, with a fatality rate of 0.002 percent.

The total number of fever cases since late April came to over 4.68 million as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, of which more than 4.66 million have recovered, and at least 22,620 are being treated, it added.

On May 12, North Korea disclosed its first COVID-19 case after claiming to be coronavirus-free for over two years. The country's daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15. (Yonhap)