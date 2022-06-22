 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

[Today’s K-pop] Stray Kids tops 100m views with “Maniac” video

By Hwang You-mee
Published : Jun 22, 2022 - 19:37       Updated : Jun 22, 2022 - 19:37
(Credit: JYP Entertainment)
(Credit: JYP Entertainment)

The music video for Stray Kids’ “Maniac” reached 100 million views on YouTube, said label JYP Entertainment on Wednesday.

The video was fully released in March and became the band’s sixth music video to reach the milestone, following those of “God’s Menu,” “Back Door,” “Miroh,” “My Pace” and “Thunderous.”

“Maniac” is the focus track from the EP “Oddinary” that ranked No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The EP also sold over 1 million copies, a first for both the band and the label.

The eight-member band debuted in 2018 and wrapped up the Japan leg of its second international tour on Tuesday. It flew to the US on Wednesday and will host concerts in eight cities, before heading back to Tokyo for another two shows.

Hyolyn to put out 3rd EP next month
(Credit: bridʒ Entertainment)
(Credit: bridʒ Entertainment)

Hyolyn announced on Wednesday that she will make a comeback with her third EP on July 18.

She strikes a confident pose in the poster swathed in a silver metallic dress.

The performer dominated “Queendom 2,” Mnet’s competition show among female musicians, even though the final trophy went to WJSN. She has been performing at a range of festivals including KCON 2022 Premiere.

She debuted as a leader of four-piece act Sistar in 2010 and went solo after the group disbanded in 2017.

In January, she dropped single “Layin’ Low” that topped the iTunes top K-pop songs chart in eight regions. Her previous album was second EP “Say My Name” from August 2020.

Twice’s Nayeon floats trailer for solo debut song
(Credit: JYP Entertainment)
(Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Nayeon of Twice uploaded teaser trailer for her upcoming single “Pop!” on Wednesday.

It is the focus track from her solo debut EP “Im Nayeon” that will be released on Friday. In the teaser clip, she showed off her signature charm surrounded by pastel-colored props and space.

The EP will contain six more tracks including “All Or Nothing,” for which she wrote the lyrics. She will also be the first from Twice to release songs with featuring other artists: Felix of Stray Kids for “No Problem” and Wonstein for “Love Countdown.”

She is the first of the group to put out a solo album. Twice debuted in 2015 and will come out with fourth studio album in Japan “Celebrate” next month.

Kep1er replaces career high with new EP sales
(Credit: Swings/ WakeOne Entertainment)
(Credit: Swings/ WakeOne Entertainment)

Rookie girl group Kep1er sold more than 153,000 copies of its second EP on the first day of its release, a record for the six-month-old group.

The EP “Doublast” consists of five songs that span across genres from pop dance to R&B. Main track “Up!” is full of energy and freshness, inviting listeners to enjoy summer on “Kep1er Island.”

The nine members admitted that they hoped to win first place on a television music chart show with the song. They also wanted to amass 100 million views on YouTube with the “Up!” music video, as it did for its music video for the debut single “Wa Da Da.”

The multinational group was formed through the audition program “Girls Planet 999: The Girls Saga” and put out its first EP in January. The EP sold 200,000 copies in the first week, a record for a K-pop girl group.

By Hwang You-mee
(glamazon@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114