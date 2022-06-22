[Herald Interview] ‘Music videos key players behind K-pop’s global success’

Kim Jun-hong (left) and Hong Won-ki, co-CEOs and co-founders of Zanybros, pose for photos during an interview with The Korea Herald at the K-pop music video production company’s headquarters in southern Seoul. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

The popularity of K-pop has skyrocketed in recent years, becoming one of the major influences of global culture. Many have pointed to powerful dance performances and magnificent visuals -- two core elements of K-pop music videos -- as the global phenomenon’s most distinctive features.



While an ever-growing number of artists have appeared in the local music scene in the past two decades, two veteran creators behind some 1,500 music videos of big-name K-pop artists from Seo Tai-ji to BTS are living proof of K-pop history. They believe music videos have played the most significant role in K-pop’s rip-roaring success.



“Music videos include not just (artists’) music, but also their beauty, fashion, choreography, artwork and everything. It’s like a gift set that comes with everything in it,” said Hong Won-ki, co-chief executive officer and co-founder of music video production company Zanybros.



“Back in the days, they used to be the only source, which overseas K-pop fans could get a taste of the local artists’ music since live broadcast was not available there. Music videos have wielded strong influence that took up more than 70 percent of effort to K-pop’s global hit,” he said in a recent interview with The Korea Herald.



Hong and his longtime partner Kim Jun-hong, who is also the CEO and founder of Zanybros, met with The Korea Herald at the company’s headquarters in southern Seoul. Their confidence and fondness for the production work shone out from their somewhat brusque manner during the interview.



The 46-year-old producers met in college and shared the same vision of filming and producing videos related to music. Hong and Kim founded Zanybros in 2001, now one of the most distinguished music video production firms in the country, and have collaborated with a plethora of K-pop artists.



“The name ‘Zanybros’ came from the original Korean meaning of the word ‘zany’ meaning ‘clown,’ combined with the English word ‘brothers,’ which means ‘outrageous brothers’ as a whole,” Kim said with a grin. “Like the brand name, we tried many new things that were completely out of the box that people did not expect to see in the field.”





Zanybros was not a K-pop-focused company at first. The producers started the business with 2 million won ($1,500) in operation funds, without any established network in the industry. Since Hong had been in a rock band from a young age, the two started with making music videos for underground indie rock bands and indie bands for free.



The duo’s journey began with producing the music video of band Lazybone’s “Do It Yourself,” and seeking to bring talented musicians to the fore. Hong said, “It was the effort to support relatively less popular music genre to become mainstream.”



A big turning point in their careers came after they shot the “Moai” music video for “culture president” Seo Tai-ji, who was a K-pop icon even before K-pop was even a thing, in 2008. The unexpected project was the producers’ final goal at that time, according to Kim. He described the feeling then like having to face off with the ultimate boss upon reaching the final level in a video game.



Hong and Kim started the K-pop video projects as K-pop, which was built on Hallyu, or the Korean Wave, started to take off in the 2000s. Wowed by Zanybros’ videos, officials from several K-pop labels contacted the two and asked them to work with their musicians. The first K-pop video project they were involved in was with the now-defunct SS501, Hong said.



When asked to name some of the K-pop idols they collaborated with, Hong responded, “It will be faster to name whom we didn’t work with.”



They attained international fame with their quality creations of video productions from the first generation to fourth generation K-pop artists, including Super Junior, EXO, Girls’ Generation, Mamamoo and BTS.





