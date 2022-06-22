 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

Korea’s household, corporate debt twice size of GDP: BOK

By Choi Si-young
Published : Jun 22, 2022 - 15:31       Updated : Jun 22, 2022 - 15:32
(123rf)
(123rf)
Debts owed by South Korean households and companies in the first quarter of this year reached a combined 3,468.4 trillion won ($2.6 trillion) or 219.4 percent of South Korea’s gross domestic product, the Bank of Korea said Wednesday, warning a rate hike could worsen repayment burdens and hurt people’s purchasing power.

The central bank, set to raise borrowing costs in July amid red-hot inflation, said in a report on financial stability that household and company debts fell by 0.1 percentage point from October-December in 2021.

In the first quarter of this year, household debts accounted for 104.5 percent of the GDP, dropping 1.3 percentage points from the fourth quarter a year ago, while company debts made up 114.9 percent of economic output, marking a 1.2 percentage-point rise from the same period.

Households’ outstanding loans and purchases on credit for January-March this year rose 5.4 percent from the same period a year ago to 1,859.4 trillion won. Company debts soared 14.8 percent to 1,609 trillion won on a surge in loans to ride out COVID-19.

“Household debts still make up a big part of the GDP. … If the debts pile up when the rate goes up and prices fluctuate, people will have to deal with their growing repayment burdens and shrinking purchasing power,” the BOK said.

The central bank added that households would take out more loans once the Yoon Suk-yeol government eases mortgage rules as announced last week. The loan volume would see a 7 percent increase from what it was at the end of last year, according to the bank.

“If we were to loosen mortgage rules, we should do it gradually and think about the impact it will have on the housing market, household credit and the economy as a whole,” the bank said,

The Korean government has limited loans depending on how much the homes that people want to buy are worth or how much people earn annually to repay the loans. Tighter curbs had all backfired under the previous Moon Jae-in administration, prompting Yoon to reserve the strategy to cool the housing market.

Meanwhile, the BOK said self-employed workers could face defaults as early as next year unless the government rolls over their maturing loans again. The extension expires in September.

According to the bank, the loans by the self-employed amounted to 960 trillion won as of March this year, a 40.3 percent jump from end-2019. Of the 960 trillion, 88 trillion is held by those “most vulnerable” to defaults if the bank raises borrowing costs.

The bank noted self-employed people will face little risk of bankruptcy this year, thanks to a huge COVID-19 stimulus package dedicated to helping them ride out the economic disruptions with cash handouts. But the injection relief will wear off by early next year, the bank added, saying tighter loan curbs are necessary.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114