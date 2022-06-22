Citibank Korea to sell W8tr performing loan portfolio to KB, Toss Bank

Citigroup’s South Korean subsidiary will sell its performing loan portfolio worth some 8 trillion won ($6.1 billion) to local financial giant KB Kookmin Bank and the internet-only Toss Bank, sources said Wednesday.The move is part of Citibank Korea’s decision announced in October last year to shut down its retail banking operations in phases, after its monthslong attempt to find a buyer of the business failed. Its parent firm and US banking giant Citigroup decided in April last year to pull out its consumer banking business from Korea among 13 countries mostly in Asia, with its CEO Jane Fraser saying they “don’t have the scale” needed to compete.KB Kookmin Bank, a commercial lender under the nation’s No. 1 banking group by total assets, has reached the final stages of purchasing the loan portfolio from Citibank Korea, according to its official.“KB Kookmin Bank is currently discussing the details of the deal, including the interest rate for loan repayment, and the related announcements are expected to come by the end of the week,” a KB Kookmin Bank spokesperson, requesting anonymity, told The Korea Herald.“KB Kookmin offers a very similar loan system in terms and conditions to Citibank Korea, so it is expected to be convenient for customers to move to our bank,” the official added.An official at Toss Bank also confirmed to The Korea Herald that they were in the final stages of the negotiations Wednesday, saying that Citibank Korea is planning to sell its loan portfolio to one commercial lender and one internet-only bank at the moment.For customers seeking to meet loan maturity at Citibank Korea, they can extend the maturity date for existing loans until end-2026.Citibank Korea was reportedly having difficulties in negotiating with the two banks, with the US Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hikes sending waves through the Korean market and affecting borrowing rates here.Citibank Korea posted a net loss of 796 billion won last year, according to a regulatory filing, a result of providing its employees with a retirement package of a combined 1.1 trillion won.KB Kookmin Bank’s first-quarter net profit jumped 41.9 percent to 977.3 billion won on-year, while Toss Bank posted a net loss of 65.4 billion won in the cited period, regulatory filings showed.