Lee Dae-jun’s family files criminal complaint against ex-Moon officials

By Kim Arin
Published : Jun 22, 2022 - 15:20       Updated : Jun 22, 2022 - 15:24
Kim Ki-yun, the attorney representing the bereaved family, holds a press conference outside the Seoul prosecutors’ office on Wednesday. On the left is the official’s older brother, Lee Rae-jin. (Yonhap)

The family of Lee Dae-jun, a South Korean fisheries official killed by North Korean soldiers at sea in 2020, on Wednesday filed a criminal complaint against national security and civil affairs officials of former President Moon Jae-in’s Cheong Wa Dae.

Kim Ki-yun, an attorney working with the family, told reporters outside Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office that three ex-Cheong Wa Dae officials were reported to prosecutors for suspicions of obstruction of the execution of official duties, abuse of power and falsifying a public document.

The three officials being accused are Suh Hoon, who helmed the national security office from July 2020 until the end of Moon’s term, and Kim Jong-ho and Lee Kwang-cheol, who were Moon’s secretaries for civil affairs.

Kim said he hoped the investigation would reveal whether Cheong Wa Dae officials had a role in possibly pressuring the Coast Guard and the Ministry of Defense to characterize Lee as an attempted defector early on without sufficient evidence.

In a fresh development the Defense Ministry said in a release June 16 that Cheong Wa Dae had given certain guidelines for public announcements on Lee’s case. On Tuesday, the ruling People Power Party lawmaker on the parliamentary committee for national defense also accused the presidential offices for national security and civil affairs of exerting influence in the early announcements at the time.

Kim added that the family preferred the case not to be sent to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, which is headed by a Moon appointee. The CIO, which launched in January last year as one of Moon’s pledges, has been accused of partisan bias and unauthorized communications surveillance of journalists.

Kim said he plans on meeting with Rep. Woo Sang-ho, the interim chair of the Democratic Party of Korea, to request the opposition’s help in allowing family access to information on Lee’s killing, which is archived as Moon’s presidential records.

Gaining access to president records requires approval from two-thirds of the National Assembly, whose majority is controlled by the Democratic Party.

Last month Lee’s family filed for a release of the records with the Presidential Archives, which was due to issue a response Thursday.

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)
