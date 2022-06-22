 Back To Top
Business

Lotte Mart adopts AI system for quality control of fruits

By Lee Jung-Youn
Published : Jun 22, 2022 - 14:26       Updated : Jun 22, 2022 - 14:26
Lotte Mart employees inspect melons using an artificial intelligence-powered screening system in Jinju, South Gyeongsang Province. (Lotte Mart)
Lotte Mart employees inspect melons using an artificial intelligence-powered screening system in Jinju, South Gyeongsang Province. (Lotte Mart)
South Korean retail giant Lotte Mart said Wednesday it has adopted an artificial intelligence-based screening system for better quality control of fruit products, an industry first here.

The AI screening system, using near-infrared light, collects and analyzes data from fruits ranging from weight and sugar content to water content and ripeness.

The new technology also allows to detect internal defects such as browning, overripening or cracked seeds that could speed up the fruit rotting.

Currently, the retailer said it is using the technology for selective fruits, such as melons and peaches.

By Lee Jung-Youn (jy@heraldcorp.com)
