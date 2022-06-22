 Back To Top
Line Plus to allow remote work from abroad

By Lee Seung-ku
Published : Jun 22, 2022 - 13:50       Updated : Jun 22, 2022 - 15:51
The Line logo is pictured on a wall of the Line Plus office located in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, south of Seoul (Line Plus)
Line Plus, the global arm of messaging app provider Line Corp., said Monday that it will implement a new work system called “Line Hybrid Work 2.0” in July, which includes guidelines on working remotely from abroad.

Starting July 1, Line Plus employees will be able to work remotely from anywhere in the world that has a time difference of less than four hours with Korea, for up to 90 days.

This will allow employees to work from the company’s major markets including Japan, Taiwan, Thailand and Indonesia, while also placing major vacation spots such as New Zealand, Singapore, the Maldives and Guam on the table as potential “workcation” sites.

The company said it hopes its employees will work from diverse global locations, increasing productivity by accumulating new experiences while recharging through travel.

The new work policy also includes an annual 2 million won ($1,598) in financial support. Dubbed “Line Hybrid Work Point,” it can be freely used to create a personalized remote work environment, according to the company.

Meanwhile, Line Plus has also been refurbishing its office to fit the new work system. Traditional cubicles have been replaced by large shared work areas which have private rooms that can be used for online meetings.

Line Plus is implementing a more flexible work system based on the trust it has for its employees’ responsibility and autonomy, said Line Plus CEO Lee Eun-jung.

Under the new policy, each individual or department can choose when to work offline. There is no companywide mandate on how many days one must come into the office.

The company said it gave individuals and departments more autonomy as it acknowledges that the best work system could look different from person to person.

“We will continue to search for the best ways to obtain results, and how the company can support our employees,” the CEO added.

By Lee Seung-ku (seungku99@heraldcorp.com)
