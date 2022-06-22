 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Yoon names chiefs of defense procurement, weather agencies

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 22, 2022 - 11:50       Updated : Jun 22, 2022 - 11:50
This photo, provided by the presidential office, shows Eom Dong-hwan, who was tapped by President Yoon Suk-yeol to head the Defense Acquisition Program Administration. (presidential office)
This photo, provided by the presidential office, shows Eom Dong-hwan, who was tapped by President Yoon Suk-yeol to head the Defense Acquisition Program Administration. (presidential office)

President Yoon Suk-yeol on Wednesday named the chiefs of the state defense procurement and weather agencies, his office said.

Eom Dong-hwan, a graduate of the Korea Military Academy and official of the Agency for Defense Development, was tapped to head the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, while Yoo Hee-dong, deputy chief of the Korea Meteorological Administration, was tapped to head the agency, according to the presidential office.

Yoon also named Park Ku-yeon and Lee Jung-won, officials of the Office for Government Policy Coordination (OPC) under the prime minister, as first and second deputy chiefs of the OPC, respectively.

Shin Young-sook, who serves on a deliberation committee at the Ministry of Personnel Management, was named chief of the National Human Resources Development Institute. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114