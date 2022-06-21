[Today’s K-pop] TXT to tour 4 cities in Asia in October

(Credit: Big Hit Music)



Tomorrow X Together announced plans to visit four cities in Asia in October on Tuesday.



The band uploaded a poster that showed destinations for the Asian leg of its international tour, adding Jakarta, Manila, Taipei and Bangkok to its itinerary.



The quintet will kick off its first world tour, dubbed “Act: Lovesick,” with two concerts in Seoul on July 2-3. The following week, it will fly over to the US, performing eight times in seven cities from Chicago and New York to San Francisco and Los Angeles. In September, it will take to stages in Osaka and Chiba, Japan, followed by six performances in four cities.



Meanwhile, the band’s fourth EP “minisode 2: Thursday’s Child” extended its stay on the Billboard 200 to four weeks. It ranked No. 59 on the chart for this week after hitting it at No. 4 upon release.



Blackpink’s Lisa tops 600m views with “Money” dance video



(Credit: YG Entertainment)



Lisa of Blackpink generated 600 million views on YouTube with her performance video for solo single “Money,” said label YG Entertainment on Tuesday.



The video was uploaded in September last year. “Money” is from her first solo EP “Lalisa” and surpassed 400 million streams on Spotify in record time for a K-pop solo musician. The single ranked No. 5 on Spotify’s global chart and topped the iTunes top songs chart in 38 regions.



The idol has 79 million followers on her personal Instagram account as of Monday, the third-most for an Asian celebrity and the most for a K-pop artist.



In the meantime, the quartet is expected to make a comeback in August, in time for its debut anniversary.



BTS’ “Proof” album tops Oricon chart



(Credit: Big Hit Music)



BTS took the No. 1 spot on Oricon’s weekly album ranking with new album “Proof.”



According to the most recent tally that was released on Tuesday, the anthology album rose to the top having sold over 514,000 copies last week. The first week sales are a record high among albums released this year, according to the charting company, and is the fifth-highest ever among albums released by an international act. BTS now has three albums among top five in the tally.



“Proof” was fully unveiled on June 10 and headed straight to the top of Billboard 200, becoming the band’s sixth album to claim the spot. It also topped Oricon’s daily album ranking and weekly digital album ranking and hit UK’s Official Album Chart Top 100 at No. 8.



The 3-CD album sold over 2.75 million copies in the first week of sales, the second highest record in K-pop history.



Aespa to drop English-language single



(Credit: SM Entertainment)