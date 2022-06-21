[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Shilla Seoul launches ‘Summer Floating Yoga’ package



To meet with growing demand from guests wanting wellness programs, the Shilla Seoul, located at the heart of the Korean capital, is launching a special yoga program for the summer.



The floating yoga program starts before the regular operation hours of the hotel’s “Urban Island” pool, open only to yoga package guests. After the 50-minute yoga program, guests can choose to continue using the pool for a morning swim during regular operating hours.



The package is available from July 3 to Aug. 30. Price inquiries and reservations can be made at (02) 2233-3131.





JW Marriott Hotel Seoul offers ‘Nice to Meet You Baby’ package



JW Marriott Hotel Seoul presents the third seasonal edition of the popular “Nice to Meet You Baby” package, offering an urban staycation in safety and comfort for mothers and their unborn babies.



The package for this year features a choice of the Griffin Suite or a deluxe room equipped with gifts for expecting mothers and newborn babies, valued at up to 520,000 won.



Special gifts and travel kits for babies from premium brands will be offered as a complimentary service.



Prices for the “Nice to Meet You Baby” package start at 380,000 won for a deluxe room, which includes breakfast at the hotel’s Flavors premium buffet restaurant. For reservations, call (02) 6282-6282.





Grand Hyatt Seoul launches summer collaboration with Nespresso



At the Deli, the Grand Hyatt Seoul’s bakery, and Gallery, the lobby lounge cafe, a fresh collaboration with Nespresso is being showcased. Both the bakery and cafe are presenting a great variety of cakes, cube croissants, cocktails and more using Ice Intenso coffee produced by Nespresso, until Aug. 31.



The Deli also presents a fresh summer Caipirinha cake, which consists of hazelnut dacquoise, Dulcey coffee mousse and “pabana” mousse layered on top of the cake.



At the Gallery, the blue coconut Einspanner, which consists of rich blue and white cream with coffee, is presented. In addition, a flagship coffee-based cocktail, the coffee martini, is reborn as the delightful Patron XO Nespresso Martini. For further inquiries, call (02) 797-1234.





InterContinental opens premium Boutique Wine Shop



Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas in Samseong announced the opening of its Boutique Wine Shop in the Grand Deli on the first floor, housing over 1,400 quality wines carefully picked by the hotel’s senior sommelier.



The Grand Deli’s Boutique Wine Shop offers a one-of-a-kind selection of rare great vintage wines, as well as nature-friendly vegan, natural and organic wines.



Rare wines are sold in limited quantities, such as the Screaming Eagle and Harlan Estate. A wine sommelier is on standby to offer customers personalized curation services.



To commemorate its opening, the shop offers wine canvas bags, tote bags, wooden cheese boards and other giveaway items with wine purchases through June 30. For inquiries on wine listings, call Grand Deli at (02) 559-7653.



