Forgotten boy bands to get second chance for revival on JTBC‘s ’Peak Time‘

Every year, around 30 new boy bands make their debut on the K-pop scene, dreaming of the limelight and glitter that comes with the idol lifestyle. But only a lucky few are given the chance to climb the ladder and get the recognition they aspire to.
JTBC is launching a project to give a second chance to K-pop acts who have fallen short in making a successful career.
According to JTBC, its upcoming program “Peak Time” will be a competition for boy bands that have already debuted.
“It‘s an audition program for idol boy groups searching for a stage to perform. We will feature acts that perhaps lost their star power during the pandemic, have gone through a long hiatus, have had a major lineup change, rookies in need of promotion, and others who hope to prove their potential outside of Korea,” JTBC said in a statement released on Monday.
While there has been a slew of idol competitions in recent years, viewers are hopeful that this one will be special as it is being produced by the team who made “Sing Again,” JTBC’s hit music show. “Sing Again” ran for two seasons and was a huge success between 2020 and 2021. The show gave talented-yet-unknown musicians a chance to make a name for themselves.
Rather than simply judging contestants on their performances, “Sing Again,” gave us a glimpse into their creative process, helping us to empathize with the singers.
Yoon Hyun-joon and Ma Gun-young will reprise their roles on “Peak Time” as chief producer and producer, respectively.
The contestants will be vying for a chance at a worldwide showcase stage. They will be coached by some of the world‘s most prominent experts on producing, performing, visual directing and other skills necessary to become a top-tier idol singer.
Set to air in the first half of 2023, “Peak Time” is now receiving applications for possible contestants through the program’s official website and social media platforms.
