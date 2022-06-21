BTS tops Billboard Global, Japan's Oricon weekly charts with 'Yet To Come'

A photo of K-pop group BTS, captured from its official Twitter account on Sunday. (Yonhap)

K-pop giant BTS' new single "Yet To Come" has topped the Billboard Global Excl. US chart, becoming the group's sixth No. 1 debut on the chart, Billboard said on social media.

The song is from the septet's new album, "Proof," which landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 main albums chart for this week, according to Billboard on Monday (US time).

The chart, which began in September 2020, ranks songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, excluding the United States.

It marks the group's sixth debut on the Billboard Global Excl. US after "Dynamite," "Life Goes On," "Butter," "Permission to Dance" and "My Universe," a collaborative single with British rock band Coldplay.

"Yet To Come" debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Global 200, another Billboard chart that began in September 2020.

There had been expectations that the song would also rank high on the Hot 100 main singles chart, but it failed to chart in the top 10, according to Billboard.

The latest Hot 100 list is expected to be out later in the day.

In Japan, the anthology album "Proof" topped the latest Oricon weekly albums chart by selling 514,000 copies from June 13-19. It became the 10th chart-topping album from the group.

The album also sat atop album charts of various other countries, including Germany, Belgium, Australia, the Netherlands, Finland, New Zealand and Switzerland. It also ranked second in France and Italy, and eighth in Britain. (Yonhap)