 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

BTS tops Billboard Global, Japan's Oricon weekly charts with 'Yet To Come'

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 21, 2022 - 10:22       Updated : Jun 21, 2022 - 10:22
A photo of K-pop group BTS, captured from its official Twitter account on Sunday. (Yonhap)
A photo of K-pop group BTS, captured from its official Twitter account on Sunday. (Yonhap)

K-pop giant BTS' new single "Yet To Come" has topped the Billboard Global Excl. US chart, becoming the group's sixth No. 1 debut on the chart, Billboard said on social media.

The song is from the septet's new album, "Proof," which landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 main albums chart for this week, according to Billboard on Monday (US time).

The chart, which began in September 2020, ranks songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, excluding the United States.

It marks the group's sixth debut on the Billboard Global Excl. US after "Dynamite," "Life Goes On," "Butter," "Permission to Dance" and "My Universe," a collaborative single with British rock band Coldplay.

"Yet To Come" debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Global 200, another Billboard chart that began in September 2020.

There had been expectations that the song would also rank high on the Hot 100 main singles chart, but it failed to chart in the top 10, according to Billboard.

The latest Hot 100 list is expected to be out later in the day.

In Japan, the anthology album "Proof" topped the latest Oricon weekly albums chart by selling 514,000 copies from June 13-19. It became the 10th chart-topping album from the group.

The album also sat atop album charts of various other countries, including Germany, Belgium, Australia, the Netherlands, Finland, New Zealand and Switzerland. It also ranked second in France and Italy, and eighth in Britain. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114