Classical music to be performed at Deoksugung

Guests enjoy concert at Seokjojeon in 2018. (CHA)

Deoksugung’s Seokjojeon, the first European-style stone building built during King Gojong’s reign (1863-1907), will be filled with classical tunes on the evening of June 29, the Cultural Heritage Administration’s Deoksugung Palace Management Office said Monday.



Since 2015, several concerts have been performed at the venue. Historical records show that Korean pianist Kim Yeong-hwan performed recitals for King Gojong at the Seokjojeon main hall in the early 1910s.



Hosted and organized by the Kumho Cutural Art Foundation, the upcoming concert will feature several international music competition winners.



They include violinist Yun Eun-sol, violist Choi En-sik, cellist Lee Jung-ran, double bassist Lee Young-soo and pianist Park Jae-hong who will perform works of Clara Schumann and Franz Schubert.





Poster for the upcoming music concert at Seokjojeon (CHA)