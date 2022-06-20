Man in 60s found dead in burned car in Gimpo

A man in his 60s has been found dead in a burned car near the Han River in the city of Gimpo, police said Monday.

Upon a fire report at 11:40 p.m. the previous day, policemen and firefighters extinguished the blaze in a car parked near a riverside road in Gimpo, west of Seoul, and found the man dead inside the vehicle.

Police identified him as an office worker in his 60s and the owner of the car.

An initial investigation showed he left his house at around 11 p.m. the previous day without telling his family where he was heading.

Police officials said there were no signs of foul play, and an autopsy and a DNA test will be conducted to verify his identity and find the exact cause of the death. (Yonhap)