National

Public, private sector throw weight behind Busan expo bid

By Korea Herald
Published : Jun 19, 2022 - 16:59       Updated : Jun 19, 2022 - 16:59
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (left) meets with French Ambassador Philippe Lefort at Incheon Airport, Sunday, ahead of his business trip to Paris. Yonhap
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (left) meets with French Ambassador Philippe Lefort at Incheon Airport, Sunday, ahead of his business trip to Paris. Yonhap

South Korea is going full steam ahead in its bid to host the World Expo in 2030, with a delegation of top government and business leaders set to attend a presentation for the bid in Paris.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is set to attend the general assembly at the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), the organization overseeing the World Expos, on Tuesday, accompanied by more than 50 top officials. South Korea’s Busan is competing against Rome and Riyadh for the international festival.

The delegation includes Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun, Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Do-hoon, Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon and Chey Tae-won, who doubles as chairman of both SK Group and the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Chey and Park will co-chair the government’s bid committee, which will be launched later this month, with the prime minister.

Tuesday’s presentation will be the first in-person pitch Busan makes due to the pandemic, and the first time South Korea makes its case since the Yoon Suk-yeol administration designated the expo bid as a national task.

President Yoon Suk-yeol will send a video message asking support for Busan, and appeal to leaders attending the NATO summit in Madrid set for the end of June, according to reports.

In addition to the official presentation, the delegation plans to approach national representatives of the BIE and foreign media, according to the organizing committee.

Local corporations taking part in the Busan expo support committee will launch dedicated taskforces. Eleven conglomerates including Samsung Electronics, Hyundai Motor, SK and LG group are part of the committee.

The host city will be announced in November next year.

By Korea Herald staff (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
