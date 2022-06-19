 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

S. Korean Pianist Lim wins top prize in Van Cliburn int'l competition

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 19, 2022 - 11:10       Updated : Jun 19, 2022 - 11:10
This photo, provided by MOC Production, shows South Korean Pianist Lim Yunchan. (MOC Production)
This photo, provided by MOC Production, shows South Korean Pianist Lim Yunchan. (MOC Production)

South Korean Pianist Lim Yunchan has won the top prize in a prestigious international piano competition in the United States, becoming the youngest-ever winner of the 60-year-old contest, its website showed Sunday.

Lim, the 18-year-old student of the Korea National University of Arts, clinched the gold in the finals of the 2022 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition that closed in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday (local time).

The silver and bronze medals went to the 31-year-old Russian pianist Anna Geniushene and the 28-year-old Ukrainian pianist Dmytro Choni, respectively.

Lim started to get international attention at age 14 when he won second prize and the Chopin Special Award in his first-ever competition, the Cleveland International Piano Competition for Young Artists in 2018.

In the same year, Lim won the third prize and the audience prize in the Cooper International Competition. In 2019, he became the youngest to win Korea's lsangYun International Competition.

The Van Cliburn competition was launched in 1962 in honor of the American pianist Van Cliburn, who won the first International Tchaikovsky Competition in 1958. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114