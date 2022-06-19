S. Korean Pianist Lim wins top prize in Van Cliburn int'l competition

South Korean Pianist Lim Yunchan has won the top prize in a prestigious international piano competition in the United States, becoming the youngest-ever winner of the 60-year-old contest, its website showed Sunday.

Lim, the 18-year-old student of the Korea National University of Arts, clinched the gold in the finals of the 2022 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition that closed in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday (local time).

The silver and bronze medals went to the 31-year-old Russian pianist Anna Geniushene and the 28-year-old Ukrainian pianist Dmytro Choni, respectively.

Lim started to get international attention at age 14 when he won second prize and the Chopin Special Award in his first-ever competition, the Cleveland International Piano Competition for Young Artists in 2018.

In the same year, Lim won the third prize and the audience prize in the Cooper International Competition. In 2019, he became the youngest to win Korea's lsangYun International Competition.

The Van Cliburn competition was launched in 1962 in honor of the American pianist Van Cliburn, who won the first International Tchaikovsky Competition in 1958. (Yonhap)