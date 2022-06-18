Super Junior to drop new LP next month

(Courtesy of Label SJ)

Long-running K-pop group Super Junior will release the first volume of its 11th full-length album next month, the group's agency said Saturday.



Label SJ said the five-track "The Road: Keep on Going" will be out July 12, and will be followed by the second volume and the complete combined version later in the year.



"This is a comeback album where you can feel both of Super Junior's own mature feelings and absolute charisma," the agency said in a release.



Super Junior plans to kick off a world tour in Seoul from July 15-17 to mark the album's release. (Yonhap)